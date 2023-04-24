Incyte Corporation (INCY) Stock Showcases 2.11% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Incyte Corporation (INCY) has seen a 0.12% increase in the past week, with a 3.22% gain in the past month, and a -10.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for INCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.11% for INCY’s stock, with a -1.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) is 49.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INCY is 0.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Incyte Corporation (INCY) is $88.76, which is $14.72 above the current market price. The public float for INCY is 218.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.76% of that float. On April 24, 2023, INCY’s average trading volume was 1.59M shares.

INCY) stock’s latest price update

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY)’s stock price has soared by 1.00 in relation to previous closing price of 73.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/20/22 that Eli Lilly Gets Positive Opinion for Olumiant in Europe. The Stock Rises.

Analysts’ Opinion of INCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INCY stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for INCY by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for INCY in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $79 based on the research report published on April 10th of the current year 2023.

SVB Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INCY reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for INCY stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 24th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to INCY, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

INCY Trading at -0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INCY rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.17. In addition, Incyte Corporation saw -7.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INCY starting from Pasquale Maria E, who sale 802 shares at the price of $84.06 back on Jan 31. After this action, Pasquale Maria E now owns 68,524 shares of Incyte Corporation, valued at $67,416 using the latest closing price.

Pasquale Maria E, the EVP & General Counsel of Incyte Corporation, sale 60,024 shares at $84.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Pasquale Maria E is holding 68,524 shares at $5,086,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.66 for the present operating margin

+92.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Incyte Corporation stands at +10.04. The total capital return value is set at 14.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.28. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Incyte Corporation (INCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.26. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Incyte Corporation (INCY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.