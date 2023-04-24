Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) is 0.87x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMPP is 242.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.22% of that float. On April 24, 2023, IMPP’s average trading volume was 9.56M shares.

IMPP) stock’s latest price update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP)’s stock price has soared by 0.30 in relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMPP’s Market Performance

IMPP’s stock has risen by 3.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.36% and a quarterly drop of -31.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.19% for Imperial Petroleum Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.23% for IMPP’s stock, with a -36.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMPP Trading at -2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +15.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2018. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc. saw -17.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.74 for the present operating margin

+33.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Petroleum Inc. stands at +30.42. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.77. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP), the company’s capital structure generated 24.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.86. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.