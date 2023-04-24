IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA)’s stock price has gone rise by 26.19 in comparison to its previous close of 14.93, however, the company has experienced a 24.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IDYA is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is $27.50, which is $7.26 above the current market price. The public float for IDYA is 47.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.31% of that float. On April 24, 2023, IDYA’s average trading volume was 363.59K shares.

IDYA’s Market Performance

IDYA stock saw an increase of 24.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.21% and a quarterly increase of 15.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.28% for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.50% for IDYA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDYA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IDYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IDYA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $24 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDYA reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for IDYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to IDYA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

IDYA Trading at 20.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +36.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDYA rose by +25.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.37. In addition, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. saw 3.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IDYA

Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -15.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.