HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has decreased by -0.51 when compared to last closing price of 29.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that HP Posts Mixed Results as Weak PC Sales Take a Toll

Is It Worth Investing in HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Right Now?

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HPQ is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for HPQ is $29.15, which is $0.02 above the current price. The public float for HPQ is 970.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HPQ on April 24, 2023 was 6.29M shares.

HPQ’s Market Performance

HPQ stock saw an increase of -1.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.85% and a quarterly increase of 5.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for HP Inc. (HPQ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.49% for HPQ’s stock, with a 1.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPQ stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HPQ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HPQ in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPQ reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for HPQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

HPQ Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.42. In addition, HP Inc. saw 9.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from LORES ENRIQUE, who sale 38,000 shares at the price of $29.51 back on Apr 03. After this action, LORES ENRIQUE now owns 766,268 shares of HP Inc., valued at $1,121,380 using the latest closing price.

MYERS MARIE, the Chief Financial Officer of HP Inc., sale 4,165 shares at $29.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that MYERS MARIE is holding 43,106 shares at $122,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.21 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc. stands at +5.16. The total capital return value is set at 54.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.41. Equity return is now at value -95.90, with 6.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HP Inc. (HPQ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.