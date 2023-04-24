Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) is above average at 18.37x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) is $19.94, which is $3.56 above the current market price. The public float for HST is 706.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HST on April 24, 2023 was 7.08M shares.

HST) stock’s latest price update

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.71 in comparison to its previous close of 16.22, however, the company has experienced a -1.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/22 that Roblox, Nvidia, Airbnb, ViacomCBS: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

HST’s Market Performance

HST’s stock has fallen by -1.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.93% and a quarterly drop of -9.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.65% for HST’s stock, with a -4.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HST stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for HST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HST in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $18 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HST reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for HST stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Perform” to HST, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

HST Trading at -0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HST fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.13. In addition, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw 1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HST starting from TYRRELL NATHAN S, who sale 10,707 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Jun 07. After this action, TYRRELL NATHAN S now owns 379,285 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $224,847 using the latest closing price.

RAKOWICH WALTER C, the Director of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., sale 3,290 shares at $19.61 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that RAKOWICH WALTER C is holding 53,083 shares at $64,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.45 for the present operating margin

+17.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at +12.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST), the company’s capital structure generated 71.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.62. Total debt to assets is 38.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.