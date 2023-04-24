HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, HCA stock has gone up by 2.88%, with a monthly gain of 10.55% and a quarterly surge of 7.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for HCA Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.76% for HCA stock, with a simple moving average of 22.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Right Now?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HCA is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HCA is $294.70, which is $11.62 above the current price. The public float for HCA is 210.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCA on April 24, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

HCA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has increased by 3.85 when compared to last closing price of 270.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/21/23 that HCA Smashes Earnings Expectations. The Stock Is the S&P 500’s Top Performer.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $304 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCA reach a price target of $283, previously predicting the price at $257. The rating they have provided for HCA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Underperform” to HCA, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

HCA Trading at 9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $267.31. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc. saw 17.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Paslick P. Martin, who sale 2,687 shares at the price of $275.00 back on Apr 14. After this action, Paslick P. Martin now owns 24,643 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc., valued at $738,925 using the latest closing price.

Paslick P. Martin, the SVP and CIO of HCA Healthcare Inc., sale 2,539 shares at $270.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Paslick P. Martin is holding 24,643 shares at $685,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.03 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc. stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 23.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.70. Equity return is now at value -181.50, with 10.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.