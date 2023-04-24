GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP)’s stock price has increased by 0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. However, the company has seen a -11.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) by analysts is $3.50, which is $3.1 above the current market price. The public float for GTBP is 27.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. On April 24, 2023, the average trading volume of GTBP was 115.59K shares.

GTBP’s Market Performance

The stock of GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) has seen a -11.07% decrease in the past week, with a -35.45% drop in the past month, and a -57.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.67% for GTBP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.43% for GTBP’s stock, with a -74.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTBP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GTBP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTBP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on May 24th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTBP reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for GTBP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to GTBP, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 17th of the previous year.

GTBP Trading at -32.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.91%, as shares sank -34.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTBP fell by -9.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4738. In addition, GT Biopharma Inc. saw -54.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTBP starting from Breen Michael Martin, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Apr 11. After this action, Breen Michael Martin now owns 656,218 shares of GT Biopharma Inc., valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Ohri Manu, the CFO & Secretary of GT Biopharma Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Ohri Manu is holding 50,000 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTBP

Equity return is now at value -137.10, with -93.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.