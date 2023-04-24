Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) has increased by 34.78 when compared to last closing price of 5.06.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 38 min ago that Getty Images Stock Surges on Buyout Proposal of $10 a Share

Is It Worth Investing in Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GETY is $6.50, which is -$0.32 below the current market price. The public float for GETY is 193.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.23% of that float. The average trading volume for GETY on April 24, 2023 was 425.39K shares.

GETY’s Market Performance

GETY’s stock has seen a 8.60% increase for the week, with a 69.23% rise in the past month and a 22.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.19% for Getty Images Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.95% for GETY’s stock, with a -25.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GETY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GETY stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GETY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GETY in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GETY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

GETY Trading at 20.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares surge +72.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETY rose by +10.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.78. In addition, Getty Images Holdings Inc. saw 22.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETY starting from Leyden Jennifer, who sale 34,173 shares at the price of $4.01 back on Mar 21. After this action, Leyden Jennifer now owns 365,827 shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc., valued at $137,034 using the latest closing price.

Hoel Chris, the Chief Accounting Officer of Getty Images Holdings Inc., sale 2,952 shares at $4.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Hoel Chris is holding 29,506 shares at $11,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.81 for the present operating margin

+62.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Getty Images Holdings Inc. stands at -8.37. The total capital return value is set at 14.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.68. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY), the company’s capital structure generated 272.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.15. Total debt to assets is 60.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 270.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.