Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Genprex Inc. (GNPX) is $3.00, which is $4.47 above the current market price. The public float for GNPX is 47.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNPX on April 24, 2023 was 531.08K shares.

GNPX) stock’s latest price update

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX)’s stock price has plunge by -19.62relation to previous closing price of 1.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GNPX’s Market Performance

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) has experienced a -6.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.39% rise in the past month, and a -33.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.46% for GNPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.38% for GNPX stock, with a simple moving average of -36.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNPX stocks, with National Securities repeating the rating for GNPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNPX in the upcoming period, according to National Securities is $7 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2021.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNPX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for GNPX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 29th, 2019.

GNPX Trading at -19.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.04%, as shares sank -1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNPX fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8986. In addition, Genprex Inc. saw -40.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNPX starting from VACZY CATHERINE M, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Apr 21. After this action, VACZY CATHERINE M now owns 265,000 shares of Genprex Inc., valued at $21,478 using the latest closing price.

Varner John Rodney, the Chairman, President and CEO of Genprex Inc., purchase 19,000 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Varner John Rodney is holding 20,800 shares at $20,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNPX

Equity return is now at value -79.70, with -73.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Genprex Inc. (GNPX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.