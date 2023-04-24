General Electric Company (GE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 99.76. However, the company has seen a 4.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/10/23 that GE’s Secret Jet Engine Is a Secret Weapon for the Stock

Is It Worth Investing in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Right Now?

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 183.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for General Electric Company (GE) by analysts is $104.58, which is $3.05 above the current market price. The public float for GE is 1.08B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On April 24, 2023, the average trading volume of GE was 7.32M shares.

GE’s Market Performance

The stock of General Electric Company (GE) has seen a 4.26% increase in the past week, with a 11.07% rise in the past month, and a 28.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for GE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.80% for GE’s stock, with a 44.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $120 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GE reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for GE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 06th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to GE, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

GE Trading at 10.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.35. In addition, General Electric Company saw 52.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from Pecresse Jerome, who sale 1,442 shares at the price of $74.13 back on May 11. After this action, Pecresse Jerome now owns 15,943 shares of General Electric Company, valued at $106,895 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Paula Rosput, the Director of General Electric Company, purchase 1,200 shares at $77.65 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Reynolds Paula Rosput is holding 5,563 shares at $93,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.23 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Electric Company stands at +1.13. The total capital return value is set at 5.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.23. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on General Electric Company (GE), the company’s capital structure generated 95.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.86. Total debt to assets is 18.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, General Electric Company (GE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.