Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 4.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) by analysts is $4.00, which is $2.3 above the current market price. The public float for FTEK is 23.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. On April 24, 2023, the average trading volume of FTEK was 49.85K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

FTEK) stock’s latest price update

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK)’s stock price has plunge by 38.21relation to previous closing price of 1.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 39.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FTEK’s Market Performance

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) has seen a 39.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 40.50% gain in the past month and a 1.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for FTEK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.98% for FTEK’s stock, with a 27.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTEK

Brean Murray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTEK reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for FTEK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2012.

Avondale gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to FTEK, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

FTEK Trading at 30.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +34.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTEK rose by +34.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2620. In addition, Fuel Tech Inc. saw 33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTEK starting from ARNONE VINCENT J, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.20 back on May 17. After this action, ARNONE VINCENT J now owns 329,755 shares of Fuel Tech Inc., valued at $23,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.67 for the present operating margin

+43.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fuel Tech Inc. stands at -5.35. The total capital return value is set at -3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.16. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.59. Total debt to assets is 0.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.