Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, FRSX stock has gone up by 9.60%, with a monthly decline of -21.46% and a quarterly plunge of -36.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.16% for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.24% for FRSX’s stock, with a -37.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) is $4.00, which is $21.83 above the current market price. The public float for FRSX is 10.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRSX on April 24, 2023 was 31.50K shares.

FRSX) stock’s latest price update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX)’s stock price has increased by 17.93 compared to its previous closing price of 1.84. However, the company has seen a 9.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FRSX by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for FRSX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $16 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the previous year 2018.

FRSX Trading at -25.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.69%, as shares sank -22.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSX rose by +10.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2825. In addition, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. saw -14.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3173.64 for the present operating margin

+14.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stands at -3941.09. The total capital return value is set at -43.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.49.

Based on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.60. Total debt to assets is 6.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.