FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Stock Experiences 36.76% Monthly Change

In the past week, NOTE stock has gone down by -31.11%, with a monthly gain of 36.76% and a quarterly plunge of -63.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.76% for FiscalNote Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.90% for NOTE’s stock, with a -67.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NOTE is $6.69, which is $4.83 above than the current price. The public float for NOTE is 98.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.35% of that float. The average trading volume of NOTE on April 24, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

NOTE) stock’s latest price update

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE)’s stock price has gone decline by -16.59 in comparison to its previous close of 2.23, however, the company has experienced a -31.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOTE reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for NOTE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

NOTE Trading at -18.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.62%, as shares sank -21.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE fell by -31.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1095. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -70.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.08 for the present operating margin

+61.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stands at -191.85. Equity return is now at value 134.80, with -57.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.