First Solar Inc.’s (FSLR) Stock: A -2.84% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has gone down by -5.93% for the week, with a -2.03% drop in the past month and a 16.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.29% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.84% for FSLR’s stock, with a 36.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FSLR is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FSLR is $222.00, which is $10.49 above the current price. The public float for FSLR is 101.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSLR on April 24, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

FSLR) stock’s latest price update

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR)’s stock price has plunge by -5.06relation to previous closing price of 216.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.93% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/03/23 that First Solar Has Surged 40% This Year. It’s Time to Sell the Stock, Analyst Says.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $194 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to FSLR, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

FSLR Trading at 3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +190.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $211.63. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 37.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Jeffers Byron Michael, who sale 239 shares at the price of $202.40 back on Mar 16. After this action, Jeffers Byron Michael now owns 0 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $48,374 using the latest closing price.

Chapman Richard D, the Director of First Solar Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $211.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Chapman Richard D is holding 21,689 shares at $1,582,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc. (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.