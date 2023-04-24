First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): A Technical Analysis

The public float for AG is 267.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AG on April 24, 2023 was 7.47M shares.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.97 in comparison to its previous close of 7.24, however, the company has experienced a -2.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AG’s Market Performance

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has seen a -2.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 14.90% gain in the past month and a -11.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for AG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.81% for AG’s stock, with a -8.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AG Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +10.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.26. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -14.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+1.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corp. stands at -18.31. The total capital return value is set at -3.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.96.

Based on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.94. Total debt to assets is 11.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.