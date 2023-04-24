Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XOM is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for XOM is $128.25, which is $12.95 above the current price. The public float for XOM is 4.06B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XOM on April 24, 2023 was 16.79M shares.

XOM) stock’s latest price update

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM)’s stock price has increased by 0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 115.64. However, the company has seen a -0.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/22/23 that Biden’s EPA moves closer to first-ever restrictions on greenhouse gases from power plants: reports

XOM’s Market Performance

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has experienced a -0.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.92% rise in the past month, and a 2.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for XOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.03% for XOM’s stock, with a 11.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for XOM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for XOM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $115.50 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XOM reach a price target of $144, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for XOM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to XOM, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

XOM Trading at 4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +12.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.23. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corporation saw 5.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from Talley Darrin L, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $115.50 back on Feb 01. After this action, Talley Darrin L now owns 31,772 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation, valued at $288,750 using the latest closing price.

Fox Leonard M., the Vice President and Controller of Exxon Mobil Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $104.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Fox Leonard M. is holding 188,497 shares at $1,256,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.35 for the present operating margin

+25.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation stands at +13.92. The total capital return value is set at 27.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.46. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.