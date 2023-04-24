Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s (BRSH) Stock

The stock of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has seen a 24.04% increase in the past week, with a 19.00% gain in the past month, and a -19.38% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.05% for BRSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.87% for BRSH stock, with a simple moving average of -61.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRSH is $5.64, The public float for BRSH is 6.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume of BRSH on April 24, 2023 was 317.68K shares.

BRSH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) has surged by 14.16 when compared to previous closing price of 0.28, but the company has seen a 24.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BRSH Trading at 0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.28%, as shares surge +11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH rose by +24.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2684. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -31.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-347.66 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.