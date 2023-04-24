Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) is above average at 121.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is $5.08, which is $1.02 above the current market price. The public float for EXK is 188.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXK on April 24, 2023 was 2.59M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

EXK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 4.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXK’s Market Performance

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has experienced a -3.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.56% rise in the past month, and a 14.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.59% for EXK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.09% for EXK’s stock, with a 19.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXK

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXK, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

EXK Trading at 15.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +15.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.04. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw 23.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.56 for the present operating margin

+16.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 8.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), the company’s capital structure generated 4.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.70. Total debt to assets is 3.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.