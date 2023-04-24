DLocal Limited (DLO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.13 compared to its previous closing price of 13.55. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/03/21 that DLocal, the Week’s Only IPO, Makes Its Debut

Is It Worth Investing in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is 40.66x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for DLocal Limited (DLO) is $17.64, which is $2.55 above the current market price. The public float for DLO is 144.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.43% of that float. On April 24, 2023, DLO’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

DLO’s Market Performance

DLO stock saw a decrease of 1.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.67% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.76% for DLocal Limited (DLO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.86% for DLO’s stock, with a -27.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $16 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLO reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for DLO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DLO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

DLO Trading at -6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -7.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.62. In addition, DLocal Limited saw -9.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.94 for the present operating margin

+55.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +31.90. The total capital return value is set at 52.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.37. Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 14.20 for asset returns.

Based on DLocal Limited (DLO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09. Total debt to assets is 1.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DLocal Limited (DLO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.