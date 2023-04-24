Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DVN is at 2.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DVN is $67.03, which is $12.74 above the current market price. The public float for DVN is 647.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.37% of that float. The average trading volume for DVN on April 24, 2023 was 10.42M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

DVN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) has dropped by -0.72 compared to previous close of 54.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/06/22 that Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

DVN’s Market Performance

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has seen a -3.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.29% gain in the past month and a -16.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for DVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.62% for DVN’s stock, with a -11.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DVN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DVN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $60 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVN reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for DVN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to DVN, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

DVN Trading at 1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +14.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVN fell by -3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.61. In addition, Devon Energy Corporation saw -11.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVN starting from Gaspar Clay M, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $49.98 back on Mar 14. After this action, Gaspar Clay M now owns 477,032 shares of Devon Energy Corporation, valued at $999,600 using the latest closing price.

Muncrief Richard E, the President and CEO of Devon Energy Corporation, purchase 7,500 shares at $50.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Muncrief Richard E is holding 1,762,038 shares at $377,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.26 for the present operating margin

+45.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Devon Energy Corporation stands at +30.05. The total capital return value is set at 50.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.45. Equity return is now at value 57.50, with 25.80 for asset returns.

Based on Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), the company’s capital structure generated 60.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.56. Total debt to assets is 28.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.