Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is above average at 13.40x. The 36-month beta value for DELL is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DELL is $46.47, which is $4.04 above than the current price. The public float for DELL is 234.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.85% of that float. The average trading volume of DELL on April 24, 2023 was 4.28M shares.

DELL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) has increased by 0.44 when compared to last closing price of 42.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/20/23 that Dell Stock Gains Ground As Goldman Issues New Buy Rating

DELL’s Market Performance

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has experienced a -0.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.21% rise in the past month, and a 7.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for DELL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.07% for DELL stock, with a simple moving average of 5.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DELL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DELL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DELL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $47 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DELL reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for DELL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to DELL, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

DELL Trading at 6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +13.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.29. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc. saw 7.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from Rothberg Richard J, who sale 200,958 shares at the price of $45.36 back on Apr 18. After this action, Rothberg Richard J now owns 149,379 shares of Dell Technologies Inc., valued at $9,115,455 using the latest closing price.

Rios Brunilda, the Chief Accounting Officer of Dell Technologies Inc., sale 22,042 shares at $43.78 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Rios Brunilda is holding 18,647 shares at $964,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

+21.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dell Technologies Inc. stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 20.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.19. Equity return is now at value -82.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.