CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI)’s stock price has gone decline by -25.07 in comparison to its previous close of 10.77, however, the company has experienced a -41.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) is 12.28x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for CXAI is 0.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On April 24, 2023, CXAI’s average trading volume was 4.50M shares.

CXAI’s Market Performance

CXAI stock saw an increase of -41.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 374.71% and a quarterly increase of -18.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 40.04% for CXApp Inc. (CXAI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 81.23% for CXAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.04% for the last 200 days.

CXAI Trading at 16.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 40.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.61%, as shares surge +324.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI fell by -41.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.76. In addition, CXApp Inc. saw -19.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 23.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.