CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) has increased by 4.25 when compared to last closing price of 49.89.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) by analysts is $78.54, which is $32.22 above the current market price. The public float for CRSP is 77.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.44% of that float. On April 24, 2023, the average trading volume of CRSP was 1.16M shares.

CRSP’s Market Performance

The stock of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has seen a 3.38% increase in the past week, with a 19.45% rise in the past month, and a 4.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.44% for CRSP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.50% for CRSP’s stock, with a -9.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSP stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CRSP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRSP in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $72 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSP reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for CRSP stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

Bryan Garnier gave a rating of “Buy” to CRSP, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

CRSP Trading at 9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares surge +20.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.09. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw 27.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from Kulkarni Samarth, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $44.46 back on Mar 29. After this action, Kulkarni Samarth now owns 387,377 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $1,111,504 using the latest closing price.

Kulkarni Samarth, the Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sale 25,000 shares at $48.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Kulkarni Samarth is holding 375,988 shares at $1,206,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56190.40 for the present operating margin

-11120.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stands at -54271.70. The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.57. Equity return is now at value -31.90, with -26.90 for asset returns.

Based on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), the company’s capital structure generated 13.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.51. Total debt to assets is 10.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,963.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.