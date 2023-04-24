Coeur Mining Inc.’s (CDE) Stock: A -7.75% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has gone down by -10.81% for the week, with a 13.08% rise in the past month and a -12.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.55% for CDE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.75% for CDE’s stock, with a 7.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDE is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDE is $4.68, which is $0.84 above the current price. The public float for CDE is 276.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDE on April 24, 2023 was 5.48M shares.

CDE) stock’s latest price update

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE)’s stock price has plunge by -3.71relation to previous closing price of 3.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.81% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CDE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CDE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $4 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to CDE, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

CDE Trading at 4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE fell by -10.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc. saw 8.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from THOMPSON J KENNETH, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.93 back on Mar 07. After this action, THOMPSON J KENNETH now owns 234,122 shares of Coeur Mining Inc., valued at $29,287 using the latest closing price.

Gress Randy, the Director of Coeur Mining Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $2.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Gress Randy is holding 205,213 shares at $58,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.44 for the present operating margin

+0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coeur Mining Inc. stands at -10.26. The total capital return value is set at -3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.85. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), the company’s capital structure generated 61.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.89. Total debt to assets is 29.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.