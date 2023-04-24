Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) is $1.66, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for CLOV is 346.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLOV on April 24, 2023 was 6.28M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

CLOV) stock’s latest price update

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.31 compared to its previous closing price of 0.80. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

CLOV’s Market Performance

CLOV’s stock has fallen by -5.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.29% and a quarterly drop of -37.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.46% for Clover Health Investments Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.75% for CLOV’s stock, with a -52.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLOV stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for CLOV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CLOV in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $3 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLOV reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CLOV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to CLOV, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

CLOV Trading at -19.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares sank -12.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLOV fell by -5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8329. In addition, Clover Health Investments Corp. saw -15.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLOV

Equity return is now at value -81.80, with -19.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.