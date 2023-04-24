Citigroup Inc. (C) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) has decreased by -0.75 when compared to last closing price of 49.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/14/23 that There Was No Bank Crisis for JPMorgan and Its Big Peers

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Right Now?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for C is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for C is $57.37, which is $9.01 above the current market price. The public float for C is 1.93B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.95% of that float. The average trading volume for C on April 24, 2023 was 19.87M shares.

C’s Market Performance

C’s stock has seen a -1.07% decrease for the week, with a 12.17% rise in the past month and a -4.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for Citigroup Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.66% for C stock, with a simple moving average of 2.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $48 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see C reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for C stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

C Trading at 1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +12.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.13. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw 8.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Turek Zdenek, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $49.87 back on Apr 18. After this action, Turek Zdenek now owns 155,979 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $598,440 using the latest closing price.

Wechter Sara, the Head of Human Resources of Citigroup Inc., sale 2,950 shares at $50.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Wechter Sara is holding 82,779 shares at $149,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +14.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Citigroup Inc. (C), the company’s capital structure generated 260.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.27. Total debt to assets is 21.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Citigroup Inc. (C) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.