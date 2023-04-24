Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.86 in relation to its previous close of 0.78. However, the company has experienced a 12.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/14/22 that Canoo Stock Is Jumping Again on Hope for Government Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOEV is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOEV is $3.91, which is $3.15 above the current price. The public float for GOEV is 278.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOEV on April 24, 2023 was 23.14M shares.

GOEV’s Market Performance

The stock of Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has seen a 12.26% increase in the past week, with a 30.43% rise in the past month, and a -38.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.06% for GOEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.56% for GOEV stock, with a simple moving average of -56.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOEV reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for GOEV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to GOEV, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

GOEV Trading at 9.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares surge +35.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV rose by +12.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6359. In addition, Canoo Inc. saw -38.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from MURTHY RAMESH, who sale 945 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Apr 17. After this action, MURTHY RAMESH now owns 288,020 shares of Canoo Inc., valued at $640 using the latest closing price.

Ruiz Hector M., the GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY of Canoo Inc., sale 3,380 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Ruiz Hector M. is holding 287,531 shares at $2,197 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

Equity return is now at value -216.60, with -110.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.