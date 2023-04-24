Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) has jumped by 3.57 compared to previous close of 18.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) Right Now?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GOOS is at 1.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for GOOS is $19.98, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for GOOS is 53.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 31.65% of that float. The average trading volume for GOOS on April 24, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

GOOS’s Market Performance

GOOS stock saw an increase of 3.40% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.22% and a quarterly increase of -9.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.86% for GOOS’s stock, with a 2.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GOOS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for GOOS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $20 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to GOOS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

GOOS Trading at 2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.48. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. saw 7.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.48 for the present operating margin

+59.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stands at +8.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.74. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), the company’s capital structure generated 145.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.19. Total debt to assets is 46.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.