C3.ai Inc. (AI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for C3.ai Inc. (AI) by analysts is $20.33, which is $0.27 above the current market price. The public float for AI is 90.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.30% of that float. On April 24, 2023, the average trading volume of AI was 26.16M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

AI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) has decreased by -3.14 when compared to last closing price of 20.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.36% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/03/23 that C3.ai Stock Rallies on Strong Results, Guidance Boost

AI’s Market Performance

AI’s stock has fallen by -8.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.82% and a quarterly rise of 48.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.98% for C3.ai Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.28% for AI’s stock, with a 15.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AI reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

AI Trading at -15.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares sank -19.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI fell by -8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.30. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 79.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from LEVIN RICHARD C, who sale 24,000 shares at the price of $30.04 back on Mar 31. After this action, LEVIN RICHARD C now owns 209,664 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $720,960 using the latest closing price.

Parkkinen Juho, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of C3.ai Inc., sale 553 shares at $25.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Parkkinen Juho is holding 341,409 shares at $14,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.59 for the present operating margin

+74.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -75.99. The total capital return value is set at -18.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.47. Equity return is now at value -27.10, with -23.30 for asset returns.

Based on C3.ai Inc. (AI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, C3.ai Inc. (AI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.