Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BFRG is 1.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BFRG on April 24, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

BFRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) has decreased by -24.26 when compared to last closing price of 8.74.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BFRG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 24.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.91% for BFRG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.67% for BFRG’s stock, with a 62.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BFRG Trading at 62.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.77%, as shares surge +146.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG fell by -2.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.01. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. saw 39.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.