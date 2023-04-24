Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO)’s stock price has soared by 0.90 in relation to previous closing price of 60.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/22 that AMC, IBM, Microsoft, GE: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is above average at 25.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is $66.20, which is $4.8 above the current market price. The public float for BRO is 235.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRO on April 24, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

BRO’s Market Performance

BRO stock saw an increase of 4.48% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.88% and a quarterly increase of -0.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.79% for BRO’s stock, with a 2.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $69 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRO reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for BRO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to BRO, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

BRO Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.36. In addition, Brown & Brown Inc. saw 7.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from Hays James Charles, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $53.50 back on Mar 15. After this action, Hays James Charles now owns 365,063 shares of Brown & Brown Inc., valued at $267,500 using the latest closing price.

GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III, the Director of Brown & Brown Inc., purchase 3,400 shares at $57.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III is holding 16,284 shares at $196,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.92 for the present operating margin

+94.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brown & Brown Inc. stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 15.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.88. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO), the company’s capital structure generated 90.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 29.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.