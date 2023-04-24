BP p.l.c. (BP) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of BP p.l.c. (BP) has gone down by -2.32% for the week, with a 7.66% rise in the past month and a 11.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.32% for BP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.57% for BP’s stock, with a 16.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BP is 0.73.

The public float for BP is 2.92B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. On April 24, 2023, BP’s average trading volume was 9.81M shares.

BP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) has decreased by -0.55 when compared to last closing price of 39.86.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/23 that BP’s Fuel Station Deal Meets Inconvenient Bid

Analysts’ Opinion of BP

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to BP, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

BP Trading at 1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +8.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BP fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.19. In addition, BP p.l.c. saw 13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BP

Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BP p.l.c. (BP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.