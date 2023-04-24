BioNTech SE (BNTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.86 in relation to its previous close of 118.28. However, the company has experienced a -7.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/27/23 that BioNTech Stock Is Falling. Blame the Covid Vaccine Outlook.

Is It Worth Investing in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is 2.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BNTX is 0.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BioNTech SE (BNTX) is $168.61, which is $73.86 above the current market price. The public float for BNTX is 212.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On April 24, 2023, BNTX’s average trading volume was 604.07K shares.

BNTX’s Market Performance

BNTX stock saw a decrease of -7.90% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for BioNTech SE (BNTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.19% for BNTX stock, with a simple moving average of -21.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BNTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $239 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNTX reach a price target of $177. The rating they have provided for BNTX stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

BNTX Trading at -11.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTX fell by -8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.44. In addition, BioNTech SE saw -23.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+87.78 for the present operating margin

+99.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioNTech SE stands at +54.50. Equity return is now at value 53.00, with 43.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BioNTech SE (BNTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.