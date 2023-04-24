Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is $12.50, which is $3.69 above the current market price. The public float for BIG is 28.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 32.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIG on April 24, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

BIG) stock’s latest price update

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG)’s stock price has decreased by -13.36 compared to its previous closing price of 9.73. However, the company has seen a -19.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/27/22 that Big Lots, Hibbett Become Latest Retailers to Show Inflation Pain

BIG’s Market Performance

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has seen a -19.25% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.87% decline in the past month and a -50.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.27% for BIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.79% for BIG stock, with a simple moving average of -51.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BIG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BIG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIG reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for BIG stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BIG, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

BIG Trading at -35.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares sank -16.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIG fell by -19.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.56. In addition, Big Lots Inc. saw -42.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+32.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Big Lots Inc. stands at -3.85. The total capital return value is set at -6.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.17. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Big Lots Inc. (BIG), the company’s capital structure generated 270.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.02. Total debt to assets is 56.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.