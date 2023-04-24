Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Stock Experiences 8.07% Monthly Change

In the past week, BAC stock has gone up by 1.19%, with a monthly gain of 8.07% and a quarterly plunge of -11.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Bank of America Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.36% for BAC’s stock, with a -10.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is above average at 9.01x. The 36-month beta value for BAC is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BAC is $36.40, which is $6.67 above than the current price. The public float for BAC is 7.92B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. The average trading volume of BAC on April 24, 2023 was 59.04M shares.

BAC) stock’s latest price update

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.10 in comparison to its previous close of 29.90, however, the company has experienced a 1.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/18/23 that Bank of America Reassures Investors About $99 Billion of Unrealized Bond Losses

Analysts’ Opinion of BAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAC reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for BAC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BAC, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

BAC Trading at -3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +10.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.77. In addition, Bank of America Corporation saw -9.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from Koder Matthew M, who sale 105,054 shares at the price of $34.27 back on Feb 23. After this action, Koder Matthew M now owns 319,803 shares of Bank of America Corporation, valued at $3,600,411 using the latest closing price.

Koder Matthew M, the Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking of Bank of America Corporation, sale 214,745 shares at $35.91 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Koder Matthew M is holding 214,747 shares at $7,712,137 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of America Corporation stands at +23.82. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of America Corporation (BAC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.07. Total debt to assets is 16.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.