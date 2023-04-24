Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 43.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 37 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Baidu Inc. (BIDU) by analysts is $1230.71, which is $56.89 above the current market price. The public float for BIDU is 280.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. On April 24, 2023, the average trading volume of BIDU was 3.90M shares.

BIDU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has decreased by -1.19 when compared to last closing price of 124.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BIDU’s Market Performance

BIDU’s stock has fallen by -6.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.18% and a quarterly drop of -9.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Baidu Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.92% for BIDU’s stock, with a -2.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIDU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BIDU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIDU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $180 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

BIDU Trading at -13.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -21.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU fell by -6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.14. In addition, Baidu Inc. saw 7.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.87 for the present operating margin

+48.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baidu Inc. stands at +5.63. The total capital return value is set at 4.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.38. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Baidu Inc. (BIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.02. Total debt to assets is 23.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.