Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMV is $2.00, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for AMV is 9.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.40% of that float. The average trading volume for AMV on April 24, 2023 was 3.06M shares.

AMV) stock’s latest price update

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.54 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/28/22 that Atlis Motor Stock Falls Sharply After Surging More Than 700% Over 2 Days

AMV’s Market Performance

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) has experienced a -15.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.46% drop in the past month, and a -88.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.60% for AMV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.51% for AMV’s stock, with a -92.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMV Trading at -41.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.25%, as shares sank -18.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMV fell by -15.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5670. In addition, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. saw -83.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMV

The total capital return value is set at -1,932.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2,271.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.