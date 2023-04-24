Assessing the Risk and Potential of Aptinyx Inc.’s (APTX) Stock

The stock of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) has seen a -7.42% decrease in the past week, with a -31.50% drop in the past month, and a -71.09% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.90% for APTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.96% for APTX stock, with a simple moving average of -66.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for APTX is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for APTX is $0.50, The public float for APTX is 54.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.05% of that float. The average trading volume for APTX on April 24, 2023 was 3.49M shares.

APTX) stock’s latest price update

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 0.12. However, the company has seen a -7.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTX

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APTX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for APTX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to APTX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

APTX Trading at -51.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.03%, as shares sank -17.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTX fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1259. In addition, Aptinyx Inc. saw -57.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APTX

Equity return is now at value -114.40, with -75.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.