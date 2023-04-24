Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) has surged by 1.38 when compared to previous closing price of 71.68, but the company has seen a 2.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/10/21 that BioNTech, Arch Capital, Freeport-McMoRan: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is above average at 18.82x. The 36-month beta value for ACGL is also noteworthy at 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for ACGL is 358.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. The average trading volume of ACGL on April 24, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

ACGL’s Market Performance

The stock of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has seen a 2.42% increase in the past week, with a 10.78% rise in the past month, and a 15.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for ACGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.97% for ACGL’s stock, with a 28.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $65 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACGL reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for ACGL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ACGL, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

ACGL Trading at 6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +10.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.58. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd. saw 15.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from Papadopoulo Nicolas, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $70.16 back on Mar 02. After this action, Papadopoulo Nicolas now owns 759,970 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd., valued at $2,104,671 using the latest closing price.

Morin Francois, the EVP AND CFO of Arch Capital Group Ltd., sale 15,814 shares at $67.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Morin Francois is holding 185,869 shares at $1,069,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.