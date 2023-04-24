ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.90.

The public float for MT is 703.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MT on April 24, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

MT) stock’s latest price update

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT)’s stock price has plunge by -2.87relation to previous closing price of 29.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MT’s Market Performance

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has experienced a -4.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.82% rise in the past month, and a -7.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for MT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.27% for MT stock, with a simple moving average of 9.60% for the last 200 days.

MT Trading at -3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MT fell by -4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.13. In addition, ArcelorMittal S.A. saw 8.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MT

Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.