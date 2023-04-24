ARB IOT Group Limited’s (ARBB) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.62% for ARBB’s stock, with a 16.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ: ARBB) Right Now?

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ: ARBB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.38x.

The public float for ARBB is 1.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On April 24, 2023, the average trading volume of ARBB was 351.20K shares.

ARBB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ: ARBB) has jumped by 20.78 compared to previous close of 3.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARBB Trading at 16.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARBB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.68% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARBB rose by +7.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, ARB IOT Group Limited saw 20.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.