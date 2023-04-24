Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Morgan Stanley (MS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is above average at 15.65x. The 36-month beta value for MS is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MS is $97.96, which is $6.41 above than the current price. The public float for MS is 1.31B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume of MS on April 24, 2023 was 7.50M shares.

MS) stock’s latest price update

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)’s stock price has soared by 0.76 in relation to previous closing price of 90.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/23 that Deal-Making Lull Crimps Earnings at Morgan Stanley, Goldman

MS’s Market Performance

MS’s stock has risen by 5.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.08% and a quarterly drop of -5.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Morgan Stanley The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.56% for MS’s stock, with a 3.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MS reach a price target of $88.75. The rating they have provided for MS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to MS, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

MS Trading at -0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.59. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw 7.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, who sale 46,226 shares at the price of $98.45 back on Feb 13. After this action, SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M now owns 0 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $4,550,950 using the latest closing price.

SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, the Co-President/Head of WM of Morgan Stanley, sale 24,556 shares at $98.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M is holding 190,440 shares at $2,412,099 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Morgan Stanley (MS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.