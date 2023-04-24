Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Frontline plc (FRO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) is above average at 7.15x. The 36-month beta value for FRO is also noteworthy at 0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FRO is $21.13, which is $4.84 above than the current price. The public float for FRO is 142.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.50% of that float. The average trading volume of FRO on April 24, 2023 was 3.01M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

FRO) stock’s latest price update

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.51 in comparison to its previous close of 15.97, however, the company has experienced a -3.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/07/22 that Frontline, Euronav Merge to Create Tanker Giant in $4.2 Billion Stock Deal

FRO’s Market Performance

Frontline plc (FRO) has experienced a -3.81% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.46% drop in the past month, and a 9.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for FRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.46% for FRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for FRO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to FRO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

FRO Trading at -8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.90. In addition, Frontline plc saw 26.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+21.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontline plc stands at +30.70. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Frontline plc (FRO), the company’s capital structure generated 83.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.42. Total debt to assets is 35.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Frontline plc (FRO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.