Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) is above average at 25.53x. The 36-month beta value for DHT is also noteworthy at -0.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DHT is $12.74, which is $1.83 above than the current price. The public float for DHT is 134.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume of DHT on April 24, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

DHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) has increased by 7.77 when compared to last closing price of 9.65.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DHT’s Market Performance

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has experienced a -0.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.59% drop in the past month, and a 25.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for DHT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.09% for DHT’s stock, with a 15.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $9 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DHT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DHT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

DHT Trading at -3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.07. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc. saw 17.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+15.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc. stands at +13.66. The total capital return value is set at 3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.11. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.07. Total debt to assets is 26.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In summary, DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.