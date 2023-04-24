Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

The 36-month beta value for CIM is also noteworthy at 1.58.

The average price estimated by analysts for CIM is $6.58, which is $1.26 above than the current price. The public float for CIM is 228.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.75% of that float. The average trading volume of CIM on April 24, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

CIM) stock’s latest price update

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.50 compared to its previous closing price of 5.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CIM’s Market Performance

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has seen a -0.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.23% gain in the past month and a -19.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for CIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.12% for CIM’s stock, with a -19.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CIM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CIM, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on August 21st of the previous year.

CIM Trading at -5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIM fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.57. In addition, Chimera Investment Corporation saw 1.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIM

Equity return is now at value -20.20, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.