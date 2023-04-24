Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) is above average at 17.08x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BTG is $5.53, which is $1.08 above than the current price. The public float for BTG is 1.06B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. The average trading volume of BTG on April 24, 2023 was 9.97M shares.

BTG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) has dropped by -0.49 compared to previous close of 4.12. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BTG’s Market Performance

BTG’s stock has fallen by -4.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.57% and a quarterly drop of -1.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for B2Gold Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.33% for BTG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTG

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTG reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for BTG stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

BTG Trading at 10.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTG fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, B2Gold Corp. saw 14.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.14 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for B2Gold Corp. stands at +14.60. The total capital return value is set at 16.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.43.

Based on B2Gold Corp. (BTG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.87. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

In summary, B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.