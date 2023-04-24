Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) is above average at 26.69x. The 36-month beta value for AHCO is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AHCO is $22.10, which is $9.85 above than the current price. The public float for AHCO is 88.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.32% of that float. The average trading volume of AHCO on April 24, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

AHCO) stock’s latest price update

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO)’s stock price has soared by 4.17 in relation to previous closing price of 11.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AHCO’s Market Performance

AHCO’s stock has risen by 2.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.84% and a quarterly drop of -41.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.14% for AdaptHealth Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.07% for AHCO’s stock, with a -37.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHCO stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for AHCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AHCO in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $30 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AHCO reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for AHCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

AHCO Trading at -21.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -10.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHCO rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.44. In addition, AdaptHealth Corp. saw -36.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHCO starting from Everest Hill Group Inc., who sale 540,000 shares at the price of $20.75 back on Feb 06. After this action, Everest Hill Group Inc. now owns 12,805,008 shares of AdaptHealth Corp., valued at $11,205,007 using the latest closing price.

Everest Hill Group Inc., the 9.9% owner of AdaptHealth Corp., sale 44,789 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Everest Hill Group Inc. is holding 13,345,008 shares at $940,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.61 for the present operating margin

+11.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdaptHealth Corp. stands at +2.33. The total capital return value is set at 4.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.58. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO), the company’s capital structure generated 108.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.98. Total debt to assets is 43.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.