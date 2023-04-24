An In-Depth Look at Legend Biotech Corporation’s (LEGN) Stock Performance

The stock of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has seen a 31.46% increase in the past week, with a 59.64% gain in the past month, and a 28.53% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for LEGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.88% for LEGN’s stock, with a 44.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) is $76.27, which is $6.2 above the current market price. The public float for LEGN is 162.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. On April 24, 2023, LEGN’s average trading volume was 801.41K shares.

LEGN) stock’s latest price update

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN)’s stock price has surge by 9.33relation to previous closing price of 63.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 31.46% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEGN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LEGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEGN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $66 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEGN reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for LEGN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 24th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to LEGN, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

LEGN Trading at 44.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares surge +59.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEGN rose by +31.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.85. In addition, Legend Biotech Corporation saw 39.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-391.48 for the present operating margin

+28.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Legend Biotech Corporation stands at -381.48. Equity return is now at value -71.10, with -39.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.