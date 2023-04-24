An In-Depth Look at Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s (AY) Stock Performance

The stock of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) has seen a -0.18% decrease in the past week, with a 2.70% gain in the past month, and a 2.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for AY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.34% for AY’s stock, with a -4.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AY is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) is $32.64, which is $5.44 above the current market price. The public float for AY is 63.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% of that float. On April 24, 2023, AY’s average trading volume was 697.86K shares.

AY) stock’s latest price update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY)’s stock price has plunge by -1.81relation to previous closing price of 28.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AY stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for AY by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AY in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $31 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AY reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for AY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to AY, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

AY Trading at 0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AY fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.16. In addition, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc saw 7.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.61 for the present operating margin

+38.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc stands at -0.49. The total capital return value is set at 3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.08. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY), the company’s capital structure generated 352.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.88. Total debt to assets is 61.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 330.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.