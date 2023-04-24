Amcor plc’s (AMCR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AMCR stock has gone down by -0.36%, with a monthly gain of 2.31% and a quarterly plunge of -6.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.37% for Amcor plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.46% for AMCR’s stock, with a -5.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) Right Now?

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for Amcor plc (AMCR) by analysts is $11.61, which is $0.8 above the current market price. The public float for AMCR is 1.47B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. On April 24, 2023, the average trading volume of AMCR was 8.25M shares.

AMCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) has jumped by 0.36 compared to previous close of 11.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/03/22 that WHO report points to tons of dangerous COVID-19 refuse — these waste-management stocks are poised to gain from it

Analysts’ Opinion of AMCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AMCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMCR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11.70 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

AMCR Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares surge +2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCR fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.12. In addition, Amcor plc saw -7.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCR starting from NAYAR ARUN, who sale 5,648 shares at the price of $12.39 back on Dec 12. After this action, NAYAR ARUN now owns 75,072 shares of Amcor plc, valued at $69,971 using the latest closing price.

Long Nicholas T., the Director of Amcor plc, sale 5,372 shares at $12.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Long Nicholas T. is holding 29,769 shares at $66,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCR

Equity return is now at value 25.20, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amcor plc (AMCR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.